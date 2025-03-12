New RMIT School of Law opens for next generation of legal expertsRMIT University

RMIT School of Law
The new RMIT School of Law has opened, building on the university’s 60-year legacy in legal training and research.
The standalone School of Law, formerly known as the Graduate School of Business and Law, brings together existing undergraduate and postgraduate programs alongside flagship RMIT research centres, the Business and Human Rights Centre and the Centre for Innovative Justice, at the historic Emily McPherson Building.
Students at the newly named school will have access to the same high-quality, industry-led legal training, delivered by RMIT alongside partners including Youthlaw, Anika Legal, InTouch and the Law and Advocacy Centre for Women.
The new school will help RMIT to remain one of the most popular destinations for a three-year law degree, double degrees in law and our Juris Doctor.
It will also bolster the impactful research undertaken by RMIT and its research centres in areas including intimate partner violence and the experience of First Nations people in the justice system.
RMIT first offered its Articled Clerks’ program in 1962, followed by its Juris Doctor program in 2007 and Bachelor of Laws in 2021.
Quotes attributable to RMIT Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Business and Law) and Vice-President, Professor Colin Picker
“The new RMIT School of Law marks a significant step for RMIT in reinforcing our reputation as a leading university for legal training and research.
“We’re proud to provide a range of world-class legal training pathways, from the three-year law degree to our Juris Doctor, serving our community from the corporate board room to rural and remote communities.”
Quotes attributable to former Victorian attorney general and Centre for Innovative Justice director Rob Hulls
“RMIT has already delivered some of the best and brightest legal minds in Victoria and beyond; a tradition that is set to be even brighter with the establishment of the new standalone School of Law.”
Quotes attributable to RMIT alum and senior human rights lawyer David Mejia-Canales
“RMIT gave me the skills and confidence to pursue a career in law and make a meaningful impact to the community through my work in human rights.”
Quotes attributable to Wotjobaluk, Wemba Wemba, and Mutti Mutti woman and RMIT industry partner Magistrate Rose Falla
“RMIT’s connections with industry ensure its legal training is relevant and practical; that means students gain real-life skills and experience during their studies and graduate ready for the workforce.”