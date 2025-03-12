NZ Law – Bar Association Says Women lawyers remain under-represented as counsel in higher courts 

The New Zealand Bar Association | Ngā Ahorangi Motuhake o Te Ture recently conducted further  research revealing women lawyers remain markedly under-represented as counsel in the Court  of Appeal and Supreme Court. Disappointingly the research confirmed there has been no  improvement since the previous reviews.  

The research is set out in a report prepared by Nura Taefi KC and Kelly Quinn KC of the Bar  Association’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. The report confirms that despite an increase  of women in the profession rising from 45 per cent in 2012 to 55 per cent in 2023 and several  initiatives introduced by the profession specifically to address gender inequality, the percentage  of women appearing as lead counsel over the last four years is 30 per cent for the Court of  Appeal and 26 per cent for the Supreme Court.  

The data shows that the percentage of women leading cases before the higher courts has not  increased in any meaningful way over the past 12 years. If anything, with the increased  proportion of women in the profession, the gender inequality in appearances by counsel is more  striking.  

At an event to mark the release of this third report on appearances as counsel by women, Bar  Association President Paul David KC said that the research gives cause for concern. “The Bar  Association stands for a strong independent Bar that will provide access to justice for all New  Zealanders. To do this we need talented lawyers to join the Bar. Arguing an appeal in the higher  

courts is an important and very rewarding part of the work of any advocate. Young barristers  aspire to do this work.” 

Mr David noted that the statistics in this report could be discouraging for women contemplating  a career at the Bar. “The data for the past 12 years shows an ongoing situation. We would like to  do more work to understand the reasons for the figures.” 

