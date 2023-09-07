New Zealand Born, London Barrister Joins Shortland Chambers

>> Your New Law Job Is Here – The LawFuel Jobs Network
Former Bell Gully lawyer and current London barrister James Ruddell has joined Shortland Chambers. Ruddell has considerable experience handling complex commercial litigation, including international arbitration, fraud and banking and finance work.
He is a barrister at One Essex Court.
James is a commercial and civil barrister with wide international experience. From 2016 James practised from One Essex Court, a top-tier barristers’ chambers in London, where he specialised in corporate and commercial disputes, banking and finance, and civil fraud.
Prior to that James was a member of Bell Gully’s litigation team in Auckland and Wellington. James holds a master’s degree in law from the University of Oxford, where he graduated with Distinction.