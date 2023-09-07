Law Firm Merger Propels Scottish Firms Into Top Tier

Scottish Law Firm Merger
The merger of two of Scotland’s largest firms, Morton Fraser and MacRoberts, will place it in the top tier of law firms in Scotland.
With a collective team of 250 solicitors and boasting annual revenues totaling £46 million, the newly-merged firm aims to establish itself as part of the ‘big four’ in Scotland’s legal arena. The merged firm will surpass its closest competitor by turnover, enjoying a more than 30 percent revenue advantage.
Both firms have consistent revenue and profit growth in recent years. Together, they have achieved nearly 20 percent revenue growth since 2021.
Under this new arrangement, Chris Harte, the current CEO of Morton Fraser, will assume the role of CEO for the merged entity, which will be known as Morton Fraser MacRoberts LLP. Neil Kennedy, currently the managing partner of MacRoberts, will take on the position of chief operating officer.
Chris Harte said: “The time has come for a new style of law firm within Scotland’s top tier. Morton Fraser and MacRoberts are complementary firms, built on similar values. We are both known for our user-friendly, people-centered approach, and those qualities will continue to drive our thinking for the future. By merging, we will compete even more strongly in our chosen markets, while offering something truly unique for the top tier.”
Neil Kennedy shared his optimism: “This is a great move for our people and our clients. Joining our collective talents and resources will help us accelerate our growth, offering greater strength in depth and a more extensive range of services to clients.”
The merged firm’s combined capabilities will enhance the scope and depth of services available to clients.
The process of crafting a new brand identity for the merged entity is currently underway. Pending regulatory approvals and other necessary clearances, the merger is set to officially commence on November 1, 2023.