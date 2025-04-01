New Zealand Law – Buddle Findlay appoints Sarah McEwan as new Board member

>> Your new law job is here . . LawFuel Jobs
Buddle Findlay welcomes Auckland-based partner, Sarah McEwan to the Board of Management, effective from 1 April 2025. Sarah specialises in corporate law with a broad range of experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and securities transactions and corporate advisory and governance matters.
Sarah joined Buddle Findlay in 2017 and became a Partner in 2019. Alongside her corporate and commercial expertise, she is passionate about climate change and sustainability and leads a group of senior lawyers focused on the firm’s growth in the broad range of legal services provided in this area.
Sarah has also been a key part of Buddle Findlay’s graduate recruitment programme for a number of years, and as a Board member will spearhead the ongoing work the firm has been doing to make our workplace as inclusive and attractive as possible for the next generation of lawyers.
Sarah says that having a client-focused and collaborative approach is a key ingredient to the firm’s culture. “Buddle Findlay is a firm built on a reputation for providing excellent legal advice, with people that are smart, genuine and easy to work with. I’m excited to join the Board of Management and help continue to develop our strong reputation in the market”.
Sarah replaces Jennifer Caldwell on the Buddle Findlay Board. Sarah acknowledges Jennifer’s significant contribution to the Board of Management and her five-year tenure as National Chair.