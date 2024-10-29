NZ-Based Tech Company Xero Faces Discrimination Claim

Xero, the Wellington-based, cloud-based accounting software company and an engineering manager are facing allegations of pay discrimination and bullying in a lawsuit filed with the Fair Work Commission in Australia.
Ann Montagu-Navarrette, a software engineer with the company, has alleged in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia that she was subjected to bullying and received unequal pay compared with her male colleagues, according to a report in Capital Brief.
Australian law requires that employees should be paid the same for performing the same work or different work of equal or comparable value.
According to Montagu-Navarrette’s statement of claim against the company since at least 1 July 2022, she received a lower base salary than two of her male co-workers.