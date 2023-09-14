NZ Law Jobs Pre-Election ‘Jitters’ : But Law Jobs Of Interest Continue To Arise

New Zealand law jobs continue to provide a diverse range of opportunities for both junior and senior lawyers, according to the latest job listings from LawFuel’s law jobs network.
Among the recent listings are two significant roles in the Public Defence Service, a supervised provider in Auckland and an experienced legal role in the PDS service in Wellington
A broadly similar role is on offer from the Serious Fraud Office n Auckland who are seeking a lawyer in their office for a principal legal adviser for their team of 80 experts in the Commercial Bay offices.
LawFuel’s recent survey of law firms and recruiters showed there was a slowing of recruitment activity as part of the pre-election apprehension displayed by lawyers, perhaps uncertain about the buoyancy of the local market which has seen recessionary headwinds slow recruiting activity.
However there remains a variety of opportunities across in-house, government and private practice work.
One opportunity listed recently for a small Auckland boutique law firm requires an experienced lawyer who is able to join as a partner, consultant or to build a pathway to partnership with the firm.
A Wellington ACC injury specialist is also seeking a junior or intermediate lawyer to join their office for their injury compensation work, while TVNZ are also seeking a significant in-house role as a Deputy General Counsel.
The development of in-house roles is one of the significant developments on the New Zealand law job landscape over recent years, as such roles now employ over one-third of employed lawyers.
Although lawyers remain busy, with an upturn in the property market and some signs of increased business confidence generally, it will doubtless take the election ‘jitters’ to be sorted out before there is an increase in confidence sufficient to mark further law jobs coming from private law firms.
The LawFuel law jobs network continues to list new legal roles daily. Law jobs are also listed on the LinkedIn NZ law jobs group and on social media channels.