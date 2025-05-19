>> Top law jobs on LawFuel’s Network
MinterEllisonRuddWatts is pleased to announce that Janine Stewart, current board member and a senior partner in the firm’s construction and infrastructure division, has been elected chair of the firm effective 1 June 2025.
Upon election Janine said “I am energised to take on this role and to have the support of the firm in doing so. I am looking forward to working with our Chief Executive, Andrew Poole, our Board and all our partners in driving us forward. Our firm is well positioned to take up the opportunities, and navigate the challenges, in our changing future legal landscape.
“Having cemented ourselves as a leader amongst New Zealand’s top tier law firms, we will continue working to help shape New Zealand’s future including by ensuring that our work aligns with our clients’ wider business objectives and providing our clients with commercially astute advice and excellent service every day.
“Our people are key to achieving this vision, and our success is built on the team we create. One of our key objectives is to continue to protect and enhance our culture, that sets us apart in the market, to attract and retain exceptional clients and people.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sarah Sinclair for her fantastic job as Chair over the past 6 years – the maximum term for our firm. The firm is much stronger, more successful and well positioned for the next phase of growth thanks to Sarah’s leadership.
“Sarah remains committed to the success of our firm and we are very grateful for her extraordinary contribution.”
Sarah Sinclair will continue to lead the firm’s infrastructure team, advising clients across the construction and infrastructure sectors as one of the country’s top specialists.
Sarah commented: “I have every confidence in Janine to take over as chair upon me stepping down on 31 May 2025. Janine is a remarkable lawyer with the demonstrated ability to tackle key leadership and governance issues, and I look forward to supporting Janine in her new role.
“It has been a tremendous privilege to chair the firm and I am extremely proud of our partnership and people. I am now looking forward to continuing to lead our infrastructure practice and contribute more broadly to this sector that I am deeply passionate about – infrastructure strategy, investment and leadership is critical for New Zealand’s future prosperity.”
Janine takes on the role of Chair in addition to her existing construction and infrastructure disputes practice and following her term as division lead from 2018-2024. Her initial term is for two years.