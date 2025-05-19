Hogan Lovells Joins the £140k Club As London NQ Salaries Soar in Law Firm Pay War
Hogan Lovells has just fired another shot in the ongoing law firm pay war, bumping up its London NQ solicitor salaries to a cool £140,000-a £5,000 rise from last year’s rate.
The 4 percent increase, effective from 1 May 2025, puts Hogan Lovells shoulder-to-shoulder with Macfarlanes as the highest-paying UK firm outside the Magic Circle. For context, this follows a much heftier 12 percent hike last year, when the firm jumped from £120,000 to £135,000.
Where Does Hogan Lovells Stand in the Pay League?
Let’s break down the current City law firm pay landscape:
|Firm/Group
|London NQ Salary (2025)
|US Firms (top tier)
|£170,000–£180,000
|Magic Circle (e.g. CC, A&O, Freshfields, Linklaters, Slaughters)
|£150,000
|Hogan Lovells, Macfarlanes
|£140,000
|Herbert Smith Freehills
|£135,000
|Ashurst
|£125,000
While Hogan Lovells’ new pay matches Macfarlanes, it still trails the Magic Circle’s £150,000 and is well behind the US giants in London, where some NQs are now pocketing up to £180,0001218.
Not Just About the Base: Total Compensation Counts
Hogan Lovells is keen to stress that base salary is just one piece of the pie. The firm operates a “total compensation matrix” that includes a competitive bonus scheme, rewarding both billable hours and broader contributions to firm culture and values.
This holistic approach is designed to keep the firm attractive in a fiercely competitive market.
While London NQs are celebrating, there’s no equivalent pay bump for Hogan Lovells’ trainees or newly qualified solicitors in Birmingham this year.
London trainee pay remains at £56,000 in year one and £61,000 in year two, while Birmingham NQs stay at £85,000-a figure that still leads the regional market.
UK Law Firm Pay Wars Rage On
This latest increase is just one chapter in the ongoing salary arms race among top law firms. US firms continue to dominate the London pay charts, with Willkie Farr & Gallagher recently hiking NQ salaries to £170,000, and a handful of elite outfits now offering £180,000 to their junior lawyers.
The Magic Circle, meanwhile, is holding steady at £150,000, with no further increases announced this spring.
Why the Race Matters
The relentless competition for top legal talent means law firm pay remains a hot topic-and a critical SEO keyword for law firm marketing.
As firms balance rising costs and junior lawyer expectations, the pressure is on to offer not just bigger pay packets, but also career development, high-quality work, and a supportive culture.