NZ Lawyer News – SkyCity General Counsel Resigns

Resignation of General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Thursday 24th October 2024
Pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.20.1(a), SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (SkyCity) advises that Jo Wong has resigned and will step down from the role of General Counsel and Company Secretary on 22 January 2025.
SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Jason Walbridge commented “Jo has been a valuable member of the Senior Leadership Team and has led SkyCity’s legal, company secretarial, and regulatory affairs functions through a very complex and challenging period over recent years, demonstrating strong leadership and resilience. In particular, she has led SkyCity’s legal response to various significant regulatory and legal matters, including the AUSTRAC civil penalty proceedings.
“On behalf of the SkyCity Board and management team, I thank Jo for her leadership and dedication to SkyCity over the last 16 years and wish her the very best.”