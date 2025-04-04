NZ Lawyer News – Wynn Williams Promote Lawyers in Auckland, Christchurch
Wynn Williams is delighted to announce the promotion of 15 lawyers from across the Firm, in both the Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and Ōtautahi Christchurch offices.
This most recent round of promotions is one of the Firm’s largest, and reflects the hard work and contributions made by those promoted, as they continue to advance their careers and make a meaningful impact within their teams and practice areas.
Ash Hill, Managing Partner, says the Firm is committed to helping its lawyers thrive: “We are incredibly proud of the depth of talent within the Firm, nowhere more in evidence than in our ability to promote such an impressive cohort of 15 lawyers. They each bring something unique to the Firm, with a wide range of skills and experience on display, but what they all have in common is true dedication to both their clients and their teams. The entire partnership wishes them a very warm congratulations, and we are looking forward to seeing them continue to grow as exceptional lawyers and role models.”
The following people have been promoted:
Promoted to Special Counsel
- Katrina Pfeifer – Dispute Resolution (Employment)
- Kate Woods – Resource Management & Environmental
Promoted to Senior Associate
- Anna Kokje – Dispute Resolution
- Callum Martin – Dispute Resolution
- Emma Pairman – Resource Management
- Elliot Maassen – Resource Management & Environmental
- Jasper Fawcett-Griffiths – Dispute Resolution
- Michael Brennan – Property & Commercial
- Mitchell Ropati – Dispute Resolution
Promoted to Associate
- Isabella McPhail – Dispute Resolution
- Jack Murison – Dispute Resolution
- Jackson Fletcher – Dispute Resolution
- Nicole Saunders – Dispute Resolution
- Sophie Lee – Dispute Resolution