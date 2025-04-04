Herbert Smith Freehills and Kramer Levin Merger: Delayed, But Still On Track

Herbert Smith Kramer Merger News
Tom Borman, Contributing Editor
The much-anticipated transatlantic merger between Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) and Kramer Levin is hitting a slight speed bump. Originally slated for May 1, the official merger date has now been pushed back to June 1, giving partners at both firms extra time to finalize their votes.
According to sources like Bloomberg Law and Reuters partners were informed of the delay in late March—a move that suggests both firms are taking a cautious approach to ensure every detail is ironed out.
If approved the merger will be significant, with projected revenues exceeding $2 billion, a combined roster of over 2,700 lawyers, and 25 offices worldwide.
The new firm, which is tentatively named Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (or HSF Kramer in the U.S.) would rank among the top 20 largest law firms globally with complementary strengths in litigation, corporate law, and international arbitration.
Partner Briefings
HSF has been busy prepping its partners for this monumental tie-up. Between March 26 and April 1, leaders hosted briefings to discuss the merger’s implications and benefits.
Kramer Levin has been making its own moves. Its Paris office recently joined forces with Morgan Lewis, a move that could bolster its European presence post-merger.
On HSF’s side, the firm has been expanding aggressively in key markets. It opened a new Luxembourg office earlier this year and made headlines in January by poaching ten lawyers from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe to strengthen its German operations.
Such moves signal that HSF is gearing up for a robust post-merger strategy aimed at dominating critical financial hubs across Europe.
A Few Questions
While the merger seems poised for success, there are still some lingering questions about integration challenges.
How will the firms reconcile differences in their organizational cultures? Will the new firm name resonate with clients on both sides of the Atlantic? And perhaps most importantly, how to sort out conflict issues – a perennial problem with law firm mergers.
For now, all eyes are on Friday’s partner vote deadline and the potential arrival of another merger and another major biglaw entrant on the legal business.