Ogier has been named Offshore Law Firm of the Year for 2025 by Chambers Europe in recognition of the firm’s outstanding legal achievements, strategic growth and unparalleled commitment to client services.
The awards, which are based on rigorous research for the Chambers Europe Guide 2025, honour Europe’s top law firms and lawyers across diverse practice areas. It’s the latest award win for Ogier, which was also named Best Offshore Law Firm at the Wealthbriefing European Awards 2025.
In a year of client centric developments, Ogier expanded its regulatory offering with the appointment of Rachel Cropper-Mawer as Global Head of Regulatory during the past year. The firm also moved to new London premises to provide greater flexibility and service.
Ogier’s global managing partner Edward Mackereth said: “This accolade is recognition of our achievements across our offices over the last year. As these awards are based on extensive interviews with clients, intermediaries and peers, we’re proud to receive this endorsement of the quality of our services.”
Ogier’s top-tier transactional legal services cover banking and finance, corporate, and investment funds advice, and are known for some of the biggest deals in their jurisdictions. Some of the biggest deals Ogier has advised on in the last year include Arcade Lithium’s US$6.7 billion buyout by Rio Tinto and Warburg Pincus’s acquisition of a 25% stake in the Aztec Group, valuing it at £2.4 billion (the latter involved collaboration between Ogier’s Jersey and Guernsey teams with input from the Regulatory, Banking and Local Legal Services teams).
Ogier’s Dispute Resolution team specialise in shareholder disputes, insolvency, restructuring, and fraud and asset tracing. Within private wealth, Ogier has a proven track record of assisting trustees, fiduciaries, settlors, beneficiaries, and family offices to structure and support their wealth and businesses.
Ogier partners Rebecca McNulty and Simon Davies collected the award at the ceremony in Madrid on Thursday evening.