Online Legal Startup Lawhive Secures £9.5 Million in Funding

Online legal tech startup Lawhive has secured investments of £9.5m ($11.9 million) from Google Ventures and Episode 1 Ventures.
Orrick advised Lawhive.
THE COMPANY
Based in the UK, Lawhive offers an AI-based “lawyer” through an online platform targeted at small law firms and lawyers who practice solo.
The company was founded by a team passionate about making legal services simpler, more convenient and accessible to anyone.
It has set out to build the largest network of solicitors in the UK who offer professional, transparently priced services to individuals, families and small businesses.
THE IMPACT
Lawhive said the investments would further its “mission to help lawyers save time, earn more and focus on doing great work they’re passionate about through our AI-powered platform.”
Pierre Proner, CEO and co-founder of Lawhive, told TechCrunch several legal tech companies have focused on the corporate market.
“We’re trying to solve the problem in the consumer legal space, which is a totally different and separate market,” he said.