Paul Hastings Adds Rising Star Capital Markets Lawyer

Paul Hastings has recruited a leading capital markets lawyer from Shearman & Sterling. Grissell Mercado has played a prominent role in the capital market deals involving Latin American markets.
The firm’s press release announcing the lateral move is below –
New York –Paul Hastings LLP announced today that rising star capital markets lawyer Grissel Mercado has joined the firm as a partner in New York.
Mercado is ranked in Chambers Global for her capital markets work with financial institutions and corporate issuers, which she also represents and advises on international and other project financings. Her practice also involves advising on SEC reporting requirements and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, as well as matters involving corporate governance and private financings.
Her arrival further strengthens the Paul Hastings capital markets practice, which was recently recognized by Law360 as a “Practice Group of the Year.”
For her work in Latin American debt and equity capital market transactions, Chambers Latin America ranks Mercado, who also will further enhance the firm’s Latin America practice. Paul Hastings is top-ranked in Chambers Latin America for banking & finance, capital markets, corporate crime & investigations, and project finance.
The firm also is ranked top 3 in Latinvex’s list of top international law firms operating in the LatAm region, with additional rankings in banking & finance, capital markets, corporate/M&A, energy, project finance, and real estate.
“I am excited to continue my career at Paul Hastings. The firm has an impressive platform that continues to grow not just in my area of capital markets, but also infrastructure, finance, M&A, and restructuring, among others, which will enable us to present a robust offering of services to clients, including in Latin America, which has been a jurisdiction of focus for me,” said Mercado.
About Paul Hastings
With widely recognized elite teams in finance, mergers & acquisitions, private equity, restructuring and special situations, litigation, employment and real estate, Paul Hastings is a premier law firm providing superior intellectual capital and execution globally to the world’s leading investment banks, asset managers and corporations.