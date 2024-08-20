Paul Weiss Add Derivatives Partner in New York

New York, August 19, 2024 – Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced that Kerri Durso has joined the firm as a partner in the Finance Group within the Corporate Department, resident in New York. Durso’s practice focuses on broad-based over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives and the negotiation of complex derivatives instruments across all major asset classes.
“Kerri is a standout adviser on the most complex, bespoke over-the-counter derivatives, an area of great importance to many of our fund and corporate clients,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “Her experience will be a major asset to our clients and our broader transactional practices.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Kerri, one of the most skilled legal advisors in the derivatives field, to our firm,” said Manuel S. Frey, global head of the firm’s Derivatives Group. “Kerri’s varied, sophisticated expertise in the transactional, financing and regulatory aspects of derivatives-related matters makes her an exceptional addition to our premier Finance and Derivatives groups.”
Durso has extensive experience representing buy-side, sell-side, derivatives clearinghouses and other end-user market participants in the structuring and documentation of complex over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives transactions, as well as the negotiation of complex derivatives instruments. She also advises on investment management matters, including the representation of U.S. and non-U.S. investment advisory firms and investment funds, and regularly advises market participants on regulatory issues related to derivatives, including implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act.
Durso earned a B.A., cum laude, in political science and government from Villanova University and a J.D., magna cum laude, from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University.
The Paul, Weiss Finance Practice works with leading private equity firms and many of the world’s largest, most prominent publicly traded and privately held companies, as well as financial advisors and other financial institutions and investors on the full range of financing transactions. The practice represents borrowers and lenders across a wide spectrum of financing strategies. The Paul Weiss Derivatives Group engages in a broad-based, predominantly buy-side oriented, transactional over-the-counter derivatives practice and services our private equity sponsors, hedge funds and corporate end-users on all their OTC derivates-related transactional and regulatory needs.
About Paul, Weiss
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is a premier firm of more than 1,000 lawyers with diverse backgrounds, personalities, ideas and interests who provide innovative and effective solutions to our clients’ most complex legal and business challenges. The firm represents many of the world’s largest and most important public and private corporations, asset managers and financial institutions, as well as clients in need of pro bono assistance.