Paul, Weiss Adds Leading Fund Finance Partner in New York

New York, September 3, 2024 – Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Flora Go has joined the firm in New York as a partner in the Finance Group within the Corporate Department and head of Fund Finance. Go brings extensive experience representing asset managers and investment funds in complex fund-level leverage transactions.
“Flora is a leading adviser in fund finance and is an exceptional complement to our market-leading investment funds practice,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “Her deep expertise in this rapidly evolving practice further enhances our ability to deliver best-in-class service to our investment fund clients across the capital structure and throughout the fund lifecycle.”
“Flora has represented many of the world’s preeminent asset managers on some of their most sophisticated and strategically important financing transactions in recent years,” said Scott A. Barshay, chair of the Paul, Weiss Corporate Department. “We are delighted to welcome her to our partnership.”
Go regularly advises asset managers and their investment funds on a wide range of fund-level financings, including for private equity, senior credit, mezzanine credit, special situations, real estate, infrastructure and other strategies. She has particular expertise advising funds with complex tax and regulatory structures on financings collateralized or supported by underlying fund investments. Flora also has broad experience in subscription-based facilities, hybrid facilities and in other types of investment fund leverage.
“I am excited to join the dedicated and talented team at Paul, Weiss,” Go said. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to deliver innovative and effective financing solutions that help our clients achieve their investment goals.”
Go received her B.A., cum laude, with distinction, from Yale University and her J.D. from Harvard Law School. She is admitted to practice in New York.
The Paul, Weiss Finance Practice works with leading private equity firms and many of the world’s largest and most prominent publicly traded and privately held companies, as well as financial advisors and other financial institutions and investors on the full range of financing transactions. The practice represents borrowers and lenders across a wide spectrum of financing strategies. The Investment Funds Group leverages its extensive market knowledge and deep, long-term relationships to help clients reach their most important investment goals. We have been at the forefront of some of the industry’s most creative and innovative investment product developments, helping clients set market trends instead of reacting to them.
