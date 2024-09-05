Restructuring Lawyer Joins O’Melveny in New York

NEW YORK—September 3, 2024—O’Melveny announced today that leading restructuring lawyer Ana Alfonso has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner in the Restructuring Practice Group, bolstering the team’s East Coast capabilities and expanding its roster of top-tier nationwide restructuring practitioners.
Regularly recognized by The Legal 500 US and IFLR1000, Alfonso brings nearly three decades of experience to O’Melveny. While she has represented major parties in myriad high-profile matters across the US, she is best known for her creditor-side work and her representation of some of the market’s leading agent banks, lender groups, and structured product investors in complex debt restructurings, insolvency proceedings, risk mitigation, and enforcement strategies. Her work spans major industries that align with O’Melveny’s strengths and strategic priorities, including financial services, energy, and insurance.
Alfonso is an active and respected leader in the bankruptcy bar—both in New York and nationally. She serves on the board of directors of the New York City Bar Association, and she previously served as chair of the City Bar’s Bankruptcy and Corporate Reorganization Committee.
Alfonso comes to O’Melveny from the New York office of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, where she was a partner in the firm’s Business Reorganization & Restructuring Department. With her arrival, 19 lateral partners have now joined the firm in the past year, including 10 corporate partners.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Ana to O’Melveny and to our award-winning Restructuring Team,” said O’Melveny chair Bradley J. Butwin. “Our clients will immediately benefit from her deep experience, practical approach to complex issues, and practice successes—particularly in the financial services, energy, and insurance sectors. And Ana’s creditor-side restructuring skills integrate perfectly with our firm’s relationships with major commercial banks, distressed funds, and private equity clients. We’re delighted to welcome her aboard.”
“The chance to move my practice to O’Melveny and join the firm’s world class Restructuring Team is an opportunity I could not pass up,” said Alfonso. “The firm’s platform is a perfect fit for what I do, and the Restructuring Team is loaded with talented, accomplished people of the highest integrity. The collaborative culture across the firm, which is an enduring hallmark of O’Melveny’s reputation, is authentic and palpable. I have no doubt that our clients will benefit from our combined strength and our shared dedication to delivering the best outcomes.”
Alfonso earned her J.D. from New York University School of Law and her B.S. from Vanderbilt University.
About O'Melveny
