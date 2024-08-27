Paul Weiss adds M&A partner Nickolas Bogdanovich in NY from Cleary Gottlieb

M&A Partner Joins Paul, Weiss in New York
New York, August 26, 2024 – Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Nickolas Bogdanovich has joined the firm as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions practice within the Corporate Department, resident in New York. Bogdanovich advises clients on a wide range of corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, and corporate governance and cross-border matters.
“We are pleased to welcome Nickolas, an M&A lawyer who has advised on some of the most complex transactions in the market, to our firm,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “His arrival will further enhance our ability to provide our public company and private equity clients with market-leading advice on their most business-critical transactions across the U.S. and globally.”
“Nick is a superstar young M&A partner who has worked closely with us and with our clients for years,” said Scott A. Barshay, chair of the Paul, Weiss Corporate Department. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Paul, Weiss.”
Bogdanovich has extensive experience advising public and private companies, as well as private equity firms, on transactions across the technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, consumer and industrial sectors, among others. His recent representations include advising OpenText on its divestiture of its Application Modernization and Connectivity Business and its acquisition of Zix; Google on its acquisitions of Raxium and Fitbit; Warburg Pincus on its investments in Service Express, TRC Companies, A-LIGN, Infoblox and Pregis; and TPG on its sale of Astound Broadband.
Bogdanovich earned his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where he graduated magna cum laude and was a senior editor of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. He earned his B.A. from McGill University. He is admitted to practice in New York.
The Paul, Weiss Mergers & Acquisitions Practice works with leading private equity firms and many of the world’s largest, most prominent publicly traded and privately held companies, as well as financial advisors and other financial institutions and investors, on the full range of business-critical transactions.
