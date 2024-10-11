Paul Weiss Raid Kirkland & Ellis – Again

Paul Weiss continues its aggressive expansion in London with another high-profile hire from Kirkland & Ellis. Prem Mohan has joined Paul Weiss as a partner and head of European financial services regulation after 10 years at Kirkland.
The hire marks the 15th partner hire that Paul Weiss has made from Kirklands as part of its aggressive London expansion.
This move further strengthens Paul Weiss’s rapidly growing London office and private equity practice and further builds its impact on the UK and European legal scene.
Mohan expertise lies in regulatory aspects relating to the structuring and formation of private funds, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity deals.
This hire marks the fourth partner to move from Kirkland’s London funds team to Paul Weiss this year alone.
Paul Weiss’s London expansion strategy has been remarkably successful so far. The firm has grown its London office to over 100 lawyers, including 21 partners, in a short time.
They also took two senior Clifford Chance lawyers last year.
The firm’s rapid growth has propelled Paul Weiss into the top 10 UK M&A advisers, a significant achievement for a relatively new entrant to the London market.
The firm is strategically positioning itself as a major player in the London legal market, particularly in private equity, M&A, and financial services. Paul Weiss’s London office is now focused on representing private equity clients across a full range of transactional practices.
This latest hire demonstrates Paul Weiss’s continued commitment to building a top-tier practice in London centered around private equity.
Kirklands may be tired of the constant raids, but the ongoing recruitment efforts display the fingerprints of top legal star Neel Sachdev as he builds the private equity team at Paul Weiss.
