Paul, Weiss Welcomes Two Leading Life Science & Technology Litigators in New York

New York, November 20, 2024 – Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Elizabeth “Liz” Stotland Weiswasser and Anish R. Desai will join the firm as partners in its Litigation Department, resident in New York. Liz, who will be co-chair of the Litigation Department, and Anish are nationally recognized for their success representing life sciences and technology clients in their most significant complex commercial disputes.
“We are delighted to welcome Liz and Anish, two of the most accomplished and respected litigators in the country with a proven track record in high-stakes disputes, particularly in the life sciences, healthcare and technology industries,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “Their broad-ranging litigation experience and strategic counsel will further bolster our litigation capabilities and benefit our clients seeking sophisticated solutions to their most challenging business issues.”
Liz Stotland Weiswasser is a nationally preeminent litigator and counselor in the life sciences and broader commercial space, particularly in high-profile competitor disputes on behalf of the world’s most sophisticated pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies. She has served as lead counsel on patent and related litigation across a broad spectrum of biopharma technologies, including biologics, small molecules, formulation and drug delivery. As a highly sought-after counselor, she also advises on transactional matters across life sciences industries.
Anish R. Desai is a first-chair trial lawyer with extensive experience handling complex competitor life sciences and technology matters in federal courts, the U.S. International Trade Commission and arbitration proceedings. He has served as lead counsel in more than 100 inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and has successfully argued numerous appeals before the Federal Circuit. Anish has handled competitor disputes involving a wide range of technologies, including biopharma, medical device, aerospace, renewables, speech recognition, smartphones, wearable devices, computer networking and semiconductors.
Liz has received numerous accolades for her achievements, including being named “IP Litigator of the Year” by Benchmark Litigation, “New York Litigator of the Year” by Managing Intellectual Property, “Life Sciences Litigator of the Year” by Euromoney, one of the 10 “Most Innovative Legal Practitioners” in North America by the Financial Times and a “Notable Woman in Law” by Crain’s New York Business. Liz is ranked in various editions of Chambers USA and Chambers Global in the areas of Intellectual Property, Patent and Life Sciences. Liz earned a B.A. in biochemistry and molecular biology from Northwestern University and a J.D. from The University of Chicago Law School, where she was a member of the Law Review. She also did graduate work in molecular biology at Princeton University. Liz served as a law clerk to Judge Alan D. Lourie of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and taught life sciences patent litigation at NYU Law School over a number of years.
Anish is recognized as a leader in patent litigation by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, IAM Patent 1000 and LMG Life Sciences. He earned a B.S. in computer engineering from Boston University and a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center.
About Paul, Weiss
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is a premier firm of more than 1,000 lawyers with diverse backgrounds, personalities, ideas and interests who provide innovative and effective solutions to our clients’ most complex legal and business challenges. The firm represents many of the world’s largest and most important public and private corporations, asset managers and financial institutions, as well as clients in need of pro bono assistance.