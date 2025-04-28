Power Lawyers – Faiza Saeed Named a 2025 Power Lawyer by The Hollywood Reporter

Faiza

Hollywood Reporter Power Lawyer

April 21, 2025

Cravath partner Faiza J. Saeed was named to The Hollywood Reporter’s annual “Power Lawyers” list, which recognizes “the entertainment industry’s most powerful legal advocates” and was published in the April 2, 2025 issue of The Hollywood Reporter Magazine.

The feature highlighted Faiza’s representation of the Paramount Special Committee of independent directors in connection with Paramount’s $28 billion merger agreement with Skydance, as well as her representation of the independent Special Committee of Endeavor’s board of directors in connection with Endeavor’s $25 billion take private acquisition by Silver Lake. This is Faiza’s eighth year being recognized as a “Power Lawyer.”

