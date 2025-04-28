Clifford Chance hires commercial contracting counsel Michael Povman in New York

Global law firm Clifford Chance has hired counsel Michael Povman, further expanding its tech and commercial contracting team at a time of rising deal flow spurred by the development and adoption of AI.
Povman joins from The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY), where he spent more than 30 years building and leading the Commercial Law Group. He has vast experience advising on commercial and tech transactions in the financial services sector and has advised on many other tech-related initiatives, including AI contracting standards, FinTech collaborations and intellectual property and data privacy issues.
Devika Kornbacher, Co-Chair of Clifford Chance’s Global Tech Group, says, “Michael brings a deep understanding of how tech is leveraged by our clients. His experience in financial services and diverse skillset in tech advisory and contracting matters will help clients maximize opportunities and mitigate risk as they navigate the complexities of transforming their organizations.”
Povman said, “I look forward to joining Clifford Chance and positioning the firm’s global platform and immense resources to support clients. It’s such an exciting opportunity to share my in-house experience with clients and work with an extraordinary group of smart and motivated lawyers.”