Proskauer Hires Two Senior Litigators From MoFo, New York

Proskauer, a leading international law firm, is pleased to welcome Grant Esposito and David Fioccola as partners in its Litigation Department. With decades of experience in complex commercial disputes, Grant and David will bolster the Firm’s bench of first-chair trial lawyers and will join the Commercial Litigation and Trial Strategies Groups, respectively. They will be based in New York.
“Grant and David are proven expert litigators. Clients trust them whole-heartedly in handling high stakes matters and delivering the win,” said Bart Williams, chair of Proskauer’s Litigation Department. “Their legal acumen will be invaluable to us and our outstanding client base. I am thrilled to welcome them to the Firm as we continue to strengthen our deep bench of trial attorneys.”
“Proskauer’s litigators are well known for their legal prowess and ability to achieve significant victories,” said Grant. “I am excited to join a team that continues to break new ground in these areas – and others – whether it be during a motion practice or at trial.”
“As corporate issues become more sophisticated and nuanced, it takes a team of industry and practice experts to skillfully deliver winning strategies for clients, in and out of the courtroom. Proskauer has a well-earned track record of success in this area. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to help our clients meet their business objectives,” said David.
Grant brings a wealth of experience in multi-faceted commercial and class action litigation to Proskauer. In his practice, he advises clients in key litigation areas including antitrust, mass torts, product liability, health care, environmental, securities and transactional disputes. Grant also has particular expertise representing clients in the life sciences and professional services industries in cross-border disputes. He received his B.A. from Cornell University and his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.
David’s practice focuses on the defense of complex commercial disputes and consumer class actions. It includes a wide range of business disputes, including “bet the company” litigation. He has tried cases in both U.S. federal and state courts, and successfully led clients through International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and American Arbitration Association (AAA) arbitrations. David received his B.A. from Seton Hall University and his J.D. from New York University School of Law.
These latest hires bring the total number of lateral hires made this year to 16, five of which have been in the Firm’s Litigation Department. Proskauer previously welcomed partners Robert Pommer (Securities Litigation, Washington, D.C.), Stephen Hibbard (Securities Litigation, Los Angeles) and Erik Milch (Patent Litigation, Washington, D.C.).
