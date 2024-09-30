Quinn Emanuel achieves groundbreaking victory for the University of Pennsylvania, obtaining major sanctions against UPenn Professor

Quinn Emanuel achieved a groundbreaking victory for the University of Pennsylvania. We obtained major sanctions against Penn Carey Law School Professor Amy Wax following repeated violations of University anti-discrimination, equality and confidentiality policies, which includes a history of making sweeping and derogatory generalizations about groups by race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and immigration status.
The sanctions against the tenured professor include a one-year suspension from the University at half pay; revoking her endowed chair; the loss of summer pay in perpetuity; the requirement to note in public appearances that she does not speak as a University or Penn Carey Law School faculty member; and a public reprimand.
For more on the decision, read the university almanac here.