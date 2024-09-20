Quinn Emanuel Partner Co-Authors AI Report

As a member of the California Lawyers Association Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, Quinn Emanuel Partner Diane Cafferata co-authored their report on the use of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) in the practice of law in California
The report summarizes that AI in the practice should follow three basic principles: (1) privacy and confidentiality in using AI to create content (e.g., purchasing the paid AI platform option for a more robust license and other protections), (2) human editing and review of AI content, and (3) appropriate disclosure of generative AI use upon release, use, or sharing.
The Task Force commended the State Bar of California for its novel approach of applying the existing Rules of Professional Conduct to the use of AI and being knowledgeable and competent in technology updates, not requiring disclosure or client approval for the use of AI, and in making sure that the client benefits from time saved in using AI.
The Task Force also highlights other task force reports as resources for California attorneys.
