Regional Powerhouse Lawyers: Morrison & Foerster Makes Law360 List

Morrison Foerster was handpicked by Law360 for its 2024 California Regional Powerhouses list, alongside just six other firms. The U.S Regional Powerhouses Series honors leading law firms in various states based on their exceptional achievements in deals and cases that have captured national attention.
Law360 highlighted MoFo’s “reputation as an innovative client advocate” with a track record of major wins in the technology space in the past year. The firm earned its spot as one of Law360’s 2024 California Powerhouses for its representation of OpenAI Inc. in precedent-setting lawsuits, notably prevailing in getting the bulk of claims in two proposed copyright class actions led by comedian Sarah Silverman and author Paul G. Tremblay dismissed. Law360 also reported on MoFo’s successful motion to compel arbitration for Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz in X Corp.’s lawsuit seeking to recoup $90 million in legal fees for defeating Elon Musk’s attempt to walk away from his $44 billion buyout of Twitter. Law360 similarly highlighted MoFo’s major win for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc., helping the healthcare system beat a $900 million trade secrets case over wearable medical device technology.
MoFo was also recognized for its efforts outside the courtroom, with Law360 citing its representation of Prado Group and SKS Partners in a joint venture with the University of California, Berkeley to develop the Berkeley Space Center, a $2 billion, 36-acre Silicon Valley innovation hub in NASA Research Park.
View the list of Regional Powerhouses winners.