Reed Smith named in The Times’ Best Law Firm 2025

LONDON – For the sixth year running, global law firm Reed Smith has been named in The Times‘ Best Law Firms rankings.
The list is based on peer reviews from across the legal industry. Firms with the most votes from more than 3,900 survey respondents were included in list, with only 250 firms of the more than 9,000 firms in England and Wales listed.
In addition to its listing, the firm was commended for its commercial dispute resolution and maritime practices.
The Times highlighted Reed Smith’s work in advising GEK TERNA Group, a construction conglomerate, on a £2.7 billion renewables deal, which is the largest energy transaction on the Athens Stock Exchange to date and one of the largest in the European Union’s renewables industry.
It also cited an ongoing matter the firm’s disputes team is involved in, representing the law firm Clifford Chance in its defence against a long-running negligence claim, which the firm denies, from the financial services group Société Générale.
Reed Smith was also recognised for securing a £1.7 billion judgment for six Indian banks in a loan default dispute.
As well as its support of the data analytics company GlobalData on its reorganisation and transformational investment agreement with the private equity firm Inflexion for a £434 million minority stake in its healthcare division.