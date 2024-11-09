The Barrister and Fine Wine Connisseur and Multi-Million Pound Win Collector

Ian Mill KC, a well known barrister from Blackstone Chambers, is once again making waves in the world of fine wines. Known for his expertise in sports and entertainment law, Mill is also a passionate oenophile with a remarkable collection of rare and valuable wines.
The entire collection is estimated to potentially realize up to £650,000.
Mill is offering a significant portion of his wine collection, five years after his previous auction in 2019, which saw over 6,000 bottles from his cellar fetch an impressive £9 million according to UK law blog Legal Cheek.
The current auction, hosted by Berry Bros. & Rudd, Britain’s oldest wine and spirits merchant, features 575 lots from “the Cellar of Ian Mill KC“. The collection showcases Mill’s discerning taste and deep appreciation for fine wines, particularly those from Burgundy.
Among the standout offerings is a magnum of Montrachet, Grand Cru, Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, with an estimated value between £3,000 and £4,500.
Mill is a shareholder in Cabotte, a Burgundy-focused restaurant in London, allowing him to stay connected to the wine world and has pursued in wine interests as a serious pursuit alongside his successful legal practice.
While initially buying wine purely for his own consumption, Mill later approached it as an investment, carefully selecting wines that would appreciate in value, particularly Burgundy wines, an area in which he has a specialist interest and expertise.
His involvement as a shareholder in wine merchant Morris & Verdin in the 1990s helped deepen his knowledge and access to fine wines.
The crown jewel of the collection appears to be a Musigny Grand Cru from Domaine Georges Roumier, expected to command between £7,000 and £10,000.