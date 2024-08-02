Kaplan Hires Boost Litigation Boutique
Roberta Kaplan, the Trump-beating, prominent Manhattan litigator, is strengthening her newly established litigation boutique, Kaplan Martin, by hiring former colleagues from her previous firm.
The firm announced on Thursday that Christopher Le Coney and D. Brandon Trice have joined as partners, moving from their counsel roles at Kaplan Hecker & Fink, where they specialized in complex litigation.
Kaplan’s departure from her previous firm on June 26, reportedly due to disagreements with other leaders over colleague management, made significant waves in New York’s legal community.
In a statement announcing the new hires, Kaplan expressed her enthusiasm: “I am thrilled to welcome these super talented professionals, all of whom I had the privilege to work alongside at our former firm,” said Kaplan Martin co-founder, Robbie Kaplan.
“Chris and Brandon are sophisticated and accomplished litigators who I am so thrilled to now be able to call my partners and who will be significant value adds for our clients. The rapid growth of our new firm is a testament to our vision, and I am delighted to be joined by our former colleagues. I am also honored by the fact that my clients all made the choice to continue working with us at our new firm. That means that we already have a robust docket of diverse, complex, and important matters, as well as a number of new cases that are just getting underway.”
The additions come shortly after Kaplan Martin’s launch, with Kaplan noting that her clients have chosen to continue their relationship with her at the new firm.
Kaplan has built a reputation for handling high-profile cases, including an $83 million defamation victory for E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump, a landmark Supreme Court win for same-sex couples in 2013, and a successful case against the organizers of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
While Kaplan faced some criticism in 2021 due to her involvement in advising former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during sexual harassment allegations, she remains a formidable force in the legal world.
The new firm, launched in June, includes partners Tim Martin, Steven M. Cohen, and Mitra Hormozi, who also have connections to Cuomo.
Le Coney and Trice, both Yale Law School graduates, will enhance Kaplan Martin’s capabilities in commercial litigation, internal investigations, and strategic advisory services.
Le Coney shared his enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating, “The founding partners of Kaplan Martin identified a unique opportunity to create a specialized boutique firm, and I’m thrilled to join this group of longtime mentors and distinguished lawyers in guiding our clients through their most challenging legal matters.”
