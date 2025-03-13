Ropes & Gray Opens Paris Office, Expanding European Practice with Arrival of Three New Partners

Global law firm Ropes & Gray today announced the opening of an office in Paris, France, and together with the firm’s London office, forms a European hub for Ropes & Gray. Fabrice Cohen, Thierry Arachtingi, and Emmanuel Mimin join Ropes & Gray France AARPI as partners, with Fabrice Cohen serving as office managing partner. They are joined by a large group of counsel and associates. The team brings extensive experience in private equity, infrastructure, banking, and finance transactions.
“This is a significant milestone for Ropes & Gray as we expand into this dynamic European market for private capital and strategic M&A,” said Julie Jones, Ropes & Gray chair. “France is an important region for our global clients, who are active across Europe, investing and seeking to expand their operations there. We are excited to have a team of world-leading M&A lawyers in Paris, characterized by the exceptional transactional skills, client focus, and industry expertise that have long defined Ropes & Gray.”
Fabrice is recognized as a leading lawyer in private equity and M&A by Chambers Europe, Chambers Global and The Legal 500 EMEA, which describes him as “go-to for several high-profile corporates.” A prominent attorney in the European market for high-end private capital and large M&A transactions and securities law, Fabrice’s practice includes both domestic and cross-border deals. Fabrice regularly advises some of the largest private equity firms, sovereign wealth and pension funds, and publicly listed companies on all aspects of public and private M&A, as well as on corporate reorganizations. His expertise spans sectors that include aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, and consumer/retail.
Recognized in the French and wider European Union banking and finance markets, Thierry has advised on numerous senior and subordinated financings for domestic, international, and cross-border acquisitions. These have included leveraged buyouts, public-to-private transactions, and private investments in public equity. Thierry also has deep experience representing lenders and sponsors with respect to their funds and portfolio companies’ borrowing needs. Thierry’s work has received international recognition, including Chambers, The Legal 500 and IFLR. He is ranked Band 1 in the Banking and Finance section of Chambers and is regarded by clients as “one of the Parisian kings of acquisition financing.”
Emmanuel focuses on M&A, with an emphasis on private capital transactions, advising private equity firms, multi-asset managers, and sovereign wealth and pension funds across all investment structures and strategies, including secondaries and co-investments. He has experience across sectors that include healthcare, technology, media and telecommunications, and renewables. Highly regarded for his in-depth knowledge of private equity and role as a trusted advisor to clients, Emmanuel has been consistently recognized as a preeminent M&A and private equity lawyer by International Financial Law Review (IFLR) and The Legal 500.
“Ropes & Gray is a global leader in private capital and strategic M&A,” said Fabrice Cohen, the firm’s office managing partner in Paris. “We look forward to building upon the firm’s first-class reputation across some of the currently most active sectors in private capital and strategic M&A, such as healthcare and life sciences, technology, infrastructure, and more.”
About Ropes & Gray
Ropes & Gray, a preeminent global law firm, has been ranked in the top three on The American Lawyer‘s prestigious “A-List” for eight consecutive years and by Chambers UK. The firm has more than 1,500 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Washington, D.C., London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo. The firm has consistently been recognized for its leading practices, including asset management, private equity, M&A, finance, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, healthcare, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.