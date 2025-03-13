Douglas Murray Secures Major Payout Over ‘Lazy Journalism’ From Guardian Media

Douglas Murray Wins Libel Suit Against The Observer
In a significant victory for free speech and accuracy, Douglas Murray, the prominent political commentator and journalist, has successfully resolved a libel lawsuit against The Observer which has seen the media group pay substantial damages to Murray.
The Observer is owned by Guardian News and Media.
The case centered on an article published in August 2024, which wrongly attributed a statement to Murray in the context of the Southport riots that followed the tragic murder of three young girls in July 2024.
The Observer’s article claimed Murray said, “the British soul is awakening and stirring with rage at what these people are doing,” implying he was referring to immigrants and refugees who were attacked during the riots.
However, Murray had made this statement six months earlier, in November 2023, in a completely different context. At that time, he was addressing the organizers of a demonstration scheduled on Remembrance Sunday, not the victims of the Southport riots.
In the interview, carried out in late 2023 by former Australian deputy prime minister John Anderson, Murray had referred to pro-Palestine protestors at a Remembrance Sunday event by saying: “The British soul is awakening and stirring with rage at what these people are doing,” adding “I don’t want them here”.
According to a joint statement read out in court on Tuesday, an edited version of the interview was “for a short period” uploaded onto Anderson’s website and Youtube on 6 August 2024, “in the immediate aftermath of the riots”.
Murray’s counsel said in the joint statement this had given “the misleading impression that Murray was encouraging the riots”.
Murray sued for libel, and the case was resolved with The Observer paying substantial damages and costs.
A joint statement was read in open court, where The Observer apologized for publishing false information. Notably, Elon Musk tweeted the statement, which has garnered over 11 million views, making it the most widely read court statement ever.
Murray was represented by defamation specialist William Bennett KC of 5RB, (pictured) instructed by media litigator Mark Lewis of Patron Law. This case highlights the importance of accurate reporting and the legal consequences of misrepresentation in journalism.
Sources: Press Gazette, New York Post.