Linklaters CMA Appointment
Linklaters has strengthened the antitrust and litigation practice in the UK with the recruitment of the Deputy General Counsel and Litigation Director at the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in London. The move is a significant appointment for Linklaters in the competition arena given the role Jessica Radke has had in her senior role with the CMA.
The full media announcement from Linklaters is below –
Linklaters has strengthened its Litigation, Arbitration and Investigations practice and its Antitrust and Foreign Investment Group with the appointment of Jessica Radke, Deputy General Counsel and Senior Director of Litigation at the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), who joins the firm as a senior counsel in London from 6 May.
Having been responsible for delivering top legal and policy advice across the CMA’s casework, Jessica brings first-hand experience of strategy, process and approach from within the UK competition regulator. Jessica also fulfilled the role of Senior Director of Litigation, which included responsibility for all litigation involving the CMA. During her time at the regulator, Jessica supported CA98 appeals, judicial reviews in mergers and market investigations, as well as prosecuting consumer cases and director disqualification.
Alison Wilson, Global Divisional Practice Head, Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations, commented:
“Jessica’s unique expertise in running litigation matters for the CMA, particularly in such high-profile cases, significantly enhances our contentious competition offering. With her specialist knowledge, Jessica also strengthens our capabilities in the consumer law and class actions space, positioning us well to meet increasing demand with class action and product liability activity ramping up across the health and consumer sectors.”
Linklaters’ contentious competition practice is at the forefront of the market – helping clients to successfully navigate rapidly evolving competition litigation and regulatory landscapes around the world, with leading expertise across all key competition enforcement centres. The firm’s truly integrated global group also provides market-leading legal expertise on class actions and collective redress procedures worldwide – advising and representing clients in large, complex, often funded private litigation and class actions for competition and consumer law breaches.
Jessica’s arrival builds on a number of recent high-profile hires for Linklaters, including Bruce Kilpatrick as a partner in the London AFIG team, litigation partners Adeel Mangi, Muhammad Faridi, Diana Conner and George LoBiondo in New York, newly appointed Global Co-Head of International Arbitration, Joseph R. Profaizer, and Senior Counsel, Adam Weiss, both based in the Washington, D.C. office.