Wynn Williams Announce Merger
Full-service national law firm Wynn Williams and one of New Zealand’s leading specialist employment firms, SBM Legal, have today announced their merger – creating one of the country’s largest and most experienced employment teams, based in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and Ōtautahi Christchurch.
As of 5 May 2025, the merger will combine the expertise of boutique firm SBM Legal with the nationwide coverage of Wynn Williams.
Wynn Williams Managing Partner Ash Hill says: “We are incredibly excited to be joining with SBM Legal; they have created an outstanding firm where there is a strong alignment of values between us, coupled with our shared ambition to create a premium national employment law practice.
“The decision to merge has been driven by an opportunity to combine forces with a leading team of great people that further broadens and diversifies our offering to all of our clients, which is core to Wynn Williams’ vision and growth strategy for the future.”
SBM Legal Managing Partner, Penny Swarbrick, says: “SBM Legal is delighted to have found a great fit in Wynn Williams. This merger enables us to continue our growth and success, while ensuring that our clients will continue to receive the same high-quality advice and representation, and be served well into the future, by the high-calibre expanded team.”
The merger aims to provide a huge benefit to clients of both firms, leveraging enhanced capacity and specialist knowledge as well as expanded expertise in a wider range of practice areas at the combined firm.
It also reflects the hard work and commitment of staff at both firms. Hill adds: “The strong team that we have built at Wynn Williams is what has enabled us to attract such a high-quality firm in SBM Legal. We know that without the daily efforts of both firms’ employment teams to serve clients and build our reputations, this opportunity would not have arisen.
“There has been a strong vein of growth building within our respective firms over many years, so this is now exciting to grow and evolve together in the interests of our people and our clients.”
4 thoughts on “NZ Law – Wynn Willliams To Merge With Empl0yment Law Firm”
Just saw the announcement about Wynn Williams & SBM Legal merging. Pretty big news for the legal scene here, I’d say. Wonder how this will shake things up in terms of service delivery and competition. Thoughts?
Definitely interesting, Samantha. Mergers like this can really change the game, maybe even set a new standard for how full-service and specialist firms collaborate. Could be good for clients.
Does anyone know if the merged entity will operate under a new name or keep the existing ones? Curious how they’ll brand this.
Is it just me or does every law firm merger sound like the next season of ‘Suits’? Lol, but honestly, glad to see firms growing and evolving. Hopefully, they don’t become too big to remember the little guys they serve.