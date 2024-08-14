Senior FTC Antitrust & Competition Lawyer Joins BCLP

[Washington D.C. , August 13, 2024] – International law firm BCLP announced today the addition of Partner David B. Schwartz to the firm’s Antitrust & Competition practice. He is set to join the firm’s Washington D.C. office.
As a former Lead Investigative Attorney at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), David focuses his practice on antitrust law and litigation, leveraging his extensive experience on some of the highest profile federal antitrust investigations and litigations of recent years. David has led high-profile FTC investigations from the outset through investigational hearings and litigation—notably in the landmark case FTC et al. v. Amazon, where he led the investigation through the filing of the complaint and managed FTC-state relations.
“We are thrilled to welcome David to our team,” said Rebecca Nelson, Partner and U.S. Leader, Antitrust & Competition. “His strong track record of leading high stakes antitrust and technology disputes, combined with his leading-edge antitrust enforcement matters at the FTC, aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities to further strengthen our litigation bench in key markets such as Washington D.C.”
David also brings significant experience in the healthcare sector, having worked extensively on enforcement issues related to pharmaceutical pricing, health information technology conduct, private equity provider acquisitions, and Medicine Modernization Act patent settlements. He served in the FTC’s Healthcare Division of the Bureau of Competition from January 2015-2022, and again in 2024. During his tenure, David led teams in important FTC wins, including the exclusionary conduct case with leading health information technology company Surescripts (FTC v. Surescripts) and the pay for delay litigation with global pharmaceutical company Actavis (FTC v. Actavis) on remand from the landmark Supreme Court matter significantly impacting the future of antitrust enforcement. David also has a detailed knowledge of platform economics, and was the first FTC lawyer to address the application of recent Supreme Court precedent (Ohio v. American Express) to other areas of antitrust in federal court.
“David’s arrival will be a tremendous asset for our clients globally. He will be a key member of our firm’s antitrust practice.” added Andrew Hockley, Global Practice Group Leader – Antitrust, Competition and Trade. “We are excited to benefit from David’s valuable agency insights and his capability to lead a wide range of public and private enforcement matters. At this time of increased regulatory scrutiny globally, especially in healthcare and emerging technology markets, David adds important and exciting expertise to our team.”
Prior to joining the FTC, David was an associate at Quinn Emanuel. He was also a law clerk to the Honorable Sandra Segal Ikuta of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
“I am very excited to join BCLP,” said David. “The team’s global coverage, combined with intimate local knowledge of markets and regulatory regimes, offers a superb platform to provide innovative and effective solutions for clients. I look forward to working with the group to resolve our clients’ most complex competition law challenges and to help them leverage the opportunities afforded by our area of practice.”
