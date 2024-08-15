NZ Law – Russell McVeagh Lands in Queenstown

Russell McVeagh Opens First South Island Office
Russell McVeagh is set to expand to the South Island, opening an office in Queenstown headed by local lawyer Tony Van Aart of Van Aart Sycamore Lawyers, the Dunedin-based commercial law boutique.
The new office opens on 1 December and will take existing staff members from Van Aart Sycamore.
interestingly, the firm chose the southern tourist town to open rather than Christchurch where big law rivals Chapman Tripp and Buddle Findlay have offices.
Anderson Lloyd already has a strong presence in Queenstown, and several smaller firms have been successful during the commercial and property boom the region has experienced.
David Butler, (above) the Chair of Russell McVeagh’s Board, emphasized the importance of this expansion, noting that while the firm has long supported businesses with interests in the South Island, the establishment of a physical office will enhance their ability to contribute to the region’s economic narrative.
“The firm is committed to making a positive difference to the prosperity of Aotearoa New Zealand,” Butler stated, highlighting the firm’s dedication to fostering economic growth across the nation.
Queenstown has experienced considerable population and economic growth in recent years. The Queenstown-Lakes District has shown GDP growth in 2023 of 5.9 percent, which is considerably higher than the national average of 0.7 percent..
To lead this new venture, Russell McVeagh has appointed Tony Sycamore, a director and co-founder of the South Island law firm Van Aart Sycamore Lawyers, as a partner. Sycamore will officially join the firm on December 1, 2024, and lead the new office.
He has a strong reputation for commercial, finance, restructuring and high net worth individual clients with extensive connections within the South Island region which will spearhead the firm’s expansion into the region.
The move echoes the firm’s move into Wellington in 1990 with its purchase of boutique commercial firm, Shanahan Partners.
Butler expressed enthusiasm about Sycamore’s addition in the firm’s media statement announcing the new office, praising his reputation for delivering high-quality, practical legal advice and exceptional client service.
“Tony is deeply connected to the South Island community and shares our commitment to building strong, long-standing client relationships,” Butler added.Sycamore himself is optimistic about the transition, viewing it as a vote of confidence in the region and beneficial for clients.
He highlighted the complementary nature of Russell McVeagh’s full-service commercial law expertise, which spans corporate advisory, banking and finance, litigation and disputes, real estate and construction, tax, competition and regulatory matters, public law, trusts, and environmental law.
These services will enhance and broaden the existing corporate, commercial, property, and private client practice of Van Aart Sycamore, Butler said.