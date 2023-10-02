Should This Energy Drink Co-Founder Be A Power Lawyer in Our List?

The 2023 LawFuel Power Lawyer List Contenders Continue To Arrive
Choosing members of the forthcoming 2023 Power Lawyer List means sorting through a vast number of lawyers who are performing across the legal world in a vast number of ways.
We ask for you to consider who should be on or out of the 2023 List to be published shortly – The 2022 List can be seen here.
One of the contenders is the lawyer who has become sustainability head at NZ Trade & Enterprise and who is a former corporate lawyer who co-founded the well known ‘Chia Sisters’ energy drinks.
Details about Florence Van Dyke –
Corporate lawyer Florence Van Dyke may have worked for Bell Gully for over two years (2013 – 2016) but she has a background as diverse as any with sporting, community law, climate activism and now a senior role with NZTE helping with sustainable business development, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas being one of the growing areas of interest in the legal and business world.
A graduate of the University of California Berkeley School of Law with a Masters in Law in Business Law and Climate Change she has also been a sustainable business leader and ranked in Forbest 30 for Asia-Pacific in 2019, she joined NZTE after working with her sister in the successful Chia Sisters, a leaving wage, zero carbon, climate-positive drinks company.
She and her sister were finalists in the United Nations’ 2022 WE Empower UN SDG Challenge celebraint innovative women entrepreneurs advancing sustainable development goals.
She remains an active director of Chia Sisters (photographed above, 5 from the left) she is also a co-founder of Businesses for Climate Action, supporting and assisting New Zealand business to measure and reduce their emissions, a role that has seen her leading workshops with hundreds of New Zealand businesses tackling the opportunities and challenges of climate change.
“Globally, sustainable businesses are growing faster, attracting investment and retaining talent. At Chia Sisters I learnt this first hand. At Berkeley international leaders from the finance, business and academic sector reinforced it. This is the future of the global economy.”