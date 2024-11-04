Sidley Austin Announce New Chair

Sidley Austin LLP has announced Brian Fahrney as the incoming Chair of its Executive Committee, succeeding Michael Schmidtberger in April 2025. Schmidtberger, who has served on the Executive Committee since 2002 and as Chair since 2018, will continue as a partner in the firm’s Investment Funds practice.
Fahrney, who currently serves on both the Management and Executive Committees, is the global co-leader of the firm’s M&A and Private Equity practice. His expertise includes representing clients in public and private merger transactions, complex carve-outs, and leveraged acquisitions.
Under Schmidtberger’s leadership, the firm has reported a 50% revenue growth and recently surpassed $3.2 billion in annual revenue. The firm currently employs 2,300 lawyers across 21 offices globally, with its most recent expansion including a new office in San Diego, California.
The transition comes as Sidley, which has a 158-year history, continues to expand its international presence, with operations spanning more than 70 countries.
Chicago and New York – Sidley is pleased to announce that Brian Fahrney has been elected to Chair of the Firm’s Executive Committee. Mr. Fahrney will succeed Michael Schmidtberger, who has served as a member of the Executive Committee since 2002 and as its Chair since January 2018. Mr. Schmidtberger is slated to transition from that position in April 2025 as required under the Firm’s partnership agreement. He will remain a partner in the Firm’s market-leading Investment Funds practice.
“It is a privilege to be elected Chair of the Executive Committee at one of the leading global law firms. I am looking forward to working as chair-elect with Mike and Firm leadership to effect a smooth transition,” said Mr. Fahrney, who currently serves on the Management and Executive Committees. “I commend Mike on his many accomplishments during his tenure as Chair and, before that, as Office Managing Partner of our New York office. His leadership and commitment to Sidley have set a great example for our attorneys as we continue to grow globally.”
“Having started his career at Sidley and grown through the ranks, Brian represents the best of Sidley,” said Mr. Schmidtberger, Chair of the Executive Committee and a member of the Management Committee. “He has embraced our client-focused approach and the teamwork required to get the best results possible for our clients. Under his leadership, our M&A and Private Equity practice has consolidated its status as a top-tier practice and has attracted many talented lawyers and noteworthy clients to our platform.”
Mr. Schmidtberger added, “During my tenure, we have seen the Firm grow revenue by over 50% and experienced commensurate growth in profitability. I know that the Firm is in great hands as Sidley continues to build on the foundation of excellence that has been established over the past 158 years.”
“Brian and I have served together on the Management Committee and Executive Committee for many years. We have a compelling and unified vision of how to lead Sidley,” said Yvette Ostolaza, Chair of the Management Committee and member of the Executive Committee. “Our focus on client service, culture, leadership development at all levels, and platform maximization will move Sidley boldly into the future. These are exciting times at Sidley as we continue to build to win on behalf of our global client base having surpassed the $3 billion threshold.”
As global co-leader of the M&A and Private Equity practice, Mr. Fahrney represents both acquirors and sellers in a wide variety of public and private merger and acquisition transactions including complex carve-outs, take privates, cross-border transactions, spinoffs, and leveraged acquisitions. He has been a trusted advisor to numerous public companies in their strategic transactions, capital raising activities, and SEC disclosure matters. He will continue practicing law and serving clients while chairing the Executive Committee. Mr. Fahrney’s bio can be found here.
