Slater and Gordon announces historical child sexual abuse case against WA Department of EducationSlater and Gordon Lawyers

Slater and Gordon Lawyers has commenced proceedings regarding alleged historical child sexual abuse at Geraldton Secondary College. Geraldton is located 424 kilometers outside Perth, Western Australia.
Slater and Gordon Legal Counsel in Abuse Law and Perth local, Abigail Davies, said that the firm is representing a 40-year-old male client who suffered the alleged sexual abuse over a three-year period as a student in the late 1990s. The alleged abuse was perpetrated by a former female teacher at Geraldton Secondary College, as well as by a male school counsellor.
“We represent a client who alleges they suffered repeated accounts of sexual abuse by a female teacher, which started at the age of 13. Our client also alleges that the teacher then introduced him to male school counsellor, who continued the abusive cycle.
“The abuse profoundly impacted our client’s mental health. The fact that his initial abuser was a woman and the other a well-regarded mental health professional left him feeling unable to speak up for decades, fearing he wouldn’t be believed or would be ridiculed,” Ms. Davies said.
As a public school, Geraldton falls under the supervision of the WA Department of Education, which employed both alleged abusers in the late 1990s. The public secondary school was founded in 1939 and enrolls more than 850 students.
“The prevailing theme we’ve seen in our investigation is a lack of oversight and accountability. Our client was left feeling powerless by a system that was meant to educate and support him, but instead became an instrument of abuse and shame.
“Due to the systematic and historical nature of the allegations, we believe there could be other survivors from Geraldton Secondary College who were abused by either, or both, of these perpetrators.
“If you’re a survivor of, or have witnessed, abuse by a teacher or mental health professional at Geraldton Secondary College, please reach out to Slater and Gordon Lawyers,” Ms. Davies said.
Ms. Davies said any information received would be treated confidentially. Witnesses are urged to call Slater and Gordon on 1800 573 178.