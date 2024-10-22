Graphic Designer’s Blog: The Best Tips for Promotion on Social MediaTitle

—
How do graphic designers most often find new orders? They post their portfolios on special platforms and wait for responses or rely on word of mouth. The advantages of this approach are loyal clients, but the disadvantages are that it is impossible to manage traffic and scale it when the team grows.
Especially if you have already grown into an agency and need orders. Competent SMM and targeted advertising will help to combine both customer loyalty and the ability to control traffic.
This strategy is very effective and helps to analyze the return. It immediately becomes clear how profitable it is, whether it is worth reducing or increasing the number of orders depending on the load, and so on.
The entrepreneur has all the information on the effectiveness of investments.
Let’s figure out how graphic design projects are advertised on social networks, what are the features and subtleties of their promotion.
Choosing a platform for promotion
It is important to choose the right social network for advertising in order to get the maximum return. We came to the conclusion that the best return on investment is on Instagram. This platform should be used first of all, but it is advisable to choose another one for coverage. Facebook is also well suited for promoting this topic.
What difficulties to expect?
The difficulty of such a topic is as follows:
High competition. The graphic design market is crowded, and it is important to stand out, to distinguish yourself from others, so that clients choose you.
It is difficult to guess the moment. Such services are needed by all entrepreneurs, but it is not clear when exactly. When targeting advertising at a specific user, you can make a mistake – maybe his business is not yet at the stage when design is needed, or he has already found a specialist.
A high percentage of not the most solvent clients. Often, small firms turn to designers who need everything at once, and preferably for free.
Emotional purchase. The criteria for choosing a designer are unclear. Your competitors may have a worse design, higher prices – but people buy from them because they “like it”.
Despite these obstacles, you can promote yourself well and get a good result. Difficulties can be solved.
What target audience to expect
The target audience of graphic designers is usually small entrepreneurs. Less often, it can be marketers. Age, as a rule, varies between 24 and 38 years. Geographical location is not important, because designers usually work remotely.
What to fill the page with?
For a successful account, you need to adhere to your unique corporate style. This is understandable – since you offer design services, you should not be a shoemaker without shoes. High-quality design should start with your pages on social networks.
For profiles, it is necessary to create posts regularly. It is not nice if a post is hanging in the feed, the posting date of which is outdated. Potential clients may think that the account is “dead”, that things are going badly, which means it is worth looking for someone else. Your portfolio on social networks should be regularly replenished and updated with new works.
The basis of the published content should be reviews from real people and examples of high-quality work. This will help to gain trust and demonstrate your skills.
Ideally, you should write and post interesting expert posts: how to distinguish good design from bad or about useful tools for creating a logo. This way, users will trust you as an expert in your field and spend more time on your profile. Promotions and surveys are also appropriate, for example, about which design style they like best.
When to expect new clients?
Remember that during the project, you need to be prepared for the fact that clients will not start making orders right away. First, you need to promote yourself, earn a reputation. The first representative conclusions can be made 2-3 weeks after the start of advertising.
You should also remember about LTV (the so-called customer life cycle): a satisfied client is likely to order a design again after some time, and will also recommend you to their colleagues. According to our client, people contact him to buy a logo. Moreover, this is more of an impulsive purchase. And then he sells this person additional things: from banners to corporate identity.
Why choose SMM?
Source: Top4smm.com