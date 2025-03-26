When Workplace Drama Meets Potential Criminal Referral
Sometimes, an all-staff email isn’t just an all-staff email—it’s a thermonuclear device of workplace destruction. Slater + Gordon is currently experiencing precisely that scenario, with a forensically investigated email blast that’s now landed on Victoria Police’s desk.
You will recall the story – an unnamed former employee allegedly dispatched a scathing 300-times-forwarded missive that essentially turned the firm’s dirty laundry into a very public exhibition.
We’re talking a comprehensive takedown that named and shamed executives as “useless”, “lazy”, and fundamentally dysfunctional and then, to add to the scuttlebut, attaching a spicy little spreadsheet revealing everyone’s salaries and performance ratings.
The forensic investigation revealed this wasn’t just a rage-quit moment, but a “premeditated and carefully planned attack”.
The perpetrator strategically sent 10 identical emails in a 16-minute window, seemingly designed to overwhelm the firm’s IT defenses.
The matter has been referred to Victoria Police with Slater & Gordon Chief Executive Dina Tutungi signaling this is far more than typical workplace drama. The firm claims no client data was compromised.
In the statement released this week, the firm said it had acted ‘swiftly’ to contain the fallout from the leak by removing the email from staff inboxes within 90 minutes.
Maybe, but significant reputational damage is already done.
Of course, there’s intrigue. Mari Ruiz-Matthysen, the former chief people officer whose name was attached to the emails, is ready to lawyer up, claiming the firm took too long to clear her name.
An ex-employee whose metadata appeared in the spreadsheet is also crying foul, suggesting potential metadata manipulation.
The incident is a masterclass in corporate communication crisis management and a wakeup call for businesses and law firms to
8 thoughts on “Slater + Gordon’s Internal Email Catastrophe”
So, did Slater + Gordon really think an email blast wouldn’t land in hot water? Kinda makes you wonder what was going through their heads. Anyone got insights on what exactly was in that email?
Right? It’s like setting off fireworks indoors and hoping nothing catches fire. Would love to know the specifics too.
Who needs Netflix when you have drama like this unfolding? Pass the popcorn, please.
Interesting to see this case escalate to Victoria Police. The use of forensic investigation on an email is not something you hear about daily. I’m keen on the methodology they employed.
It’s refreshing to see LawFuel Editors shedding light on workplace issues. Hopefully, this article prompts much-needed discourse and policy review within corporates.
Sure, the email blast fiasco sounds scandalous, but let’s not jump to conclusions without all the facts. Has anyone considered the possible repercussions of such a public spectacle on the employees involved?
That’s a fair point. It’s easy to get caught up in the drama without thinking about the human element. Hopefully, they’re handling it with care.
Ah, the classic ‘let’s send a potentially career-ruining email to everyone’ strategy. Bold move, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for them.