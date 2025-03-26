Baker & Hostetler Break The $1 Billion Barrier

Baker & Hostetler is celebrating breaching the $1 billion turnover figure for the first time. American Lawyer report that Chair Paul Schmidt reports the firm’s $1.05 billion in gross revenues last year has capped 31 straight years of growth.
The firm has been ranked among the top firms in activism-related cases, placing 9th in 2024 with 5 engagements valued at approximately $0.6 billion, an improvement from their 2023 ranking, moving up from the 20th position.
Baker & Hostetler has been growing its geographic footprint too, expanding to Austin, Texas in July 2024.
The firm has also been involved in Florida’s sports stadium boom, as mentioned in an August 2024 report alongside other major law firms like Faegre Drinker and Sidley Austin.
Baker & Hostetler was founded in 1916 by Newton D. Baker, Joseph C. Hostetler, and Thomas L. Sidlo, and currently has more than 1,000 attorneys serving clients across the United States and with offices in over 100 countries.