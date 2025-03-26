Alina Habba, Trump’s Law Star
Tom Borman, contributing writer
In the ever-churning world of Trump-adjacent legal drama, Alina Habba has just pulled off a career pivot that would make most attorneys’ heads spin. From defending the former president in a seemingly endless parade of legal spectacles to suddenly becoming the interim US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Habba’s career reads like a fever dream cooked up in the most unpredictable corners of political legal theater.
Habba isn’t your typical big law lineage story. After a detour through the fashion world at Marc Jacobs, she pivoted to law, graduating from Widener University in 2010.
Her entry into Trump’s legal orbit came via a chance encounter at his Bedminster country club and she quickly became a regular participant in his legal battles.
Her resume reads like a greatest hits of Trump’s most notorious legal challenges, including defending him in the Summer Zervos sexual assault case, sparring with judges in the New York civil fraud trial, and standing by his side during the hush money conviction.
She’s been more than a lawyer as she has taken the Trump combative approach to his battles, openly criticizing judges like Arthur Engoron and Lewis Kaplan with a brazenness that would make most attorneys wince.
Now, she’s been tapped as interim US Attorney in a move that feels simultaneously surprising and completely on-brand for the Trump White House.
Her ability to stir legal and political pots is nothing to her.
She has recently posted to X and her half million social media followers a look at Biden’s ‘fake oval office’ – as below –
And her comments about veterans fired from federal jobs stirred controversy recently.
Her appointment isn’t just a job change but also a statement. Her public declaration of intent to “end the weaponization of justice” is typical Trump banter, reading more manifesto than professional commitment.
She is also a managing partner of Habba, Madaio & Associates, New Jersey. She was formerly married to Matthew Eyet who practices from Eyet Law LLC where Habba had prevously worked with and specializes in corporate tax law. She is now married to parking lot owner Gregg Reuben who she married in 2020 shortly after divorcing Eyet, with whom she had two children.
What makes Habba fascinating isn’t just her legal acumen, which is undoubted, but her ability to navigate the razor’s edge between legal representation and political theater.
She’s not just practicing law but rather she’s creating a narrative, a skill that’s become increasingly valuable in our hyper-politicized legal world under the Trump administration.
Her background is one of Iraqi-descent, New Jersey born, with a path that zigzagged through fashion and law, making her an intriguing case study in modern legal careerism.
She’s been named “Chaldean Woman of the Year,” speaks at rallies, and serves as a senior advisor to MAGA Inc.
The interim US Attorney role isn’t just a job for Habba. It’s another stage in her ongoing performance comprising part legal professional, part political provocateur, and entirely unpredictable.
Who does that sound like, do you think?
18 thoughts on “The Unlikely Trajectory of Alina Habba Donald Trump’s Law Star Chameleon”
Interesting article on Alina Habba. I’ve read a bit about her but was curious how she balances the legal controversies with maintaining a professional standard. Does the article touch on her personal view of the cases she takes on, especially given the high-profile nature?
This piece on Alina Habba adds a fascinating layer to understanding legal battles in the tech world. Her approach seems quite data-driven and strategic.
Agreed, TechieGuy93. However, wouldn’t you say her methods are more traditional in grounding rather than revolutionary? The line between innovation and tradition in law can be quite blurry.
Reading about Alina Habba’s role, it’s kinda like looking into history being made. Law’s always been a battlefield but nowadays it’s more public than ever.
It’s refreshing to see articles highlighting the challenging work legal professionals like Alina Habba do. It must take a lot of resilience and dedication. Kudos to her!
Ah, another day, another drama in the world of Trump. Habba sure knows how to pick her battles, doesn’t she? I wonder how much of this will actually impact anything in the long run.
I just stumbled upon this article about Alina Habba. Gotta say, I didn’t know much about her before. Seems like she’s quite a figure in legal circles.
Alina Habba’s journey reflects an interesting pattern observed throughout legal history—where the person behind the scenes becomes as pivotal as those in the public eye. Fascinating read.
Great piece in LawFuel. Alina Habba is truly a law star shining amidst legal turmoil. Whether you agree with her or not, you can’t deny her competence and dedication to her clients.
It’s really refreshing to see Alina Habba getting the recognition she deserves. Not everyone’s cup of tea sure, but you can’t deny her dedication. Would love to see more of this kind of in-depth piece, LawFuel Editors!
Interesting read on Alina Habba. But how much of Trump’s legal strategy is actually influenced by her? Seems like there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.
While the article highlights Alina Habba’s litigation strategies, one cannot ignore the broader historical context of Trump’s legal challenges. The parallels to past political legal battles are striking.
Totally agree, Alex. The historical angle is fascinating. It’s like every decade has its own ‘Trump case’ with different characters.
alina habba, trump’s legal eagle, huh? more like the whole aviary at this point, considering how many legal challenges they’re juggling. wonder if they get frequent flyer miles.
Alina Habba, the latest star in Trump’s legal drama. How long till this one burns out like the rest? The turnover rate’s higher than a fast-food joint.
it’s interesting to read about alina habba’s role. law can be so complicated and having someone guide through it is essential. good write-up, lawfuel editors.
While the article provides a comprehensive overview of Alina Habba’s legal strategies for Trump, there seems to be a lack of critical analysis on the implications of such strategies on the legal system. More depth in this area would have been appreciated.
I can’t help but find this article misses the point. Focusing on Alina Habba like she’s some celebrity dilutes the serious issues at hand. We should be holding these figures to account, not glamorizing them.