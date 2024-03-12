Successful Progression For NZ In-House Counsel In New Role

>> Latest Law Jobs on New Zealand’s Best Law Jobs Network
Former Russell McVeagh lawyer Emily Reeve has been appointed Executive General Manager for Legal & Risk at Kordia, following a successful career as an in-house counsel.
Reeve brings with her a wealth of experience in the realm of in-house counsel. Her most recent role was as the Director of Legal at Constellation Brands, where she also served as the Privacy Officer and Head of Risk. Prior to this, Reeve held significant positions at Vocus Group, where she concurrently served as General Counsel and GM Regulatory for over six years, playing a pivotal role in guiding the company through various legal intricacies, including the merger with 2Degrees.
Shaun Rendell, CEO of Kordia Group, expressed his enthusiasm regarding Reeve’s appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Emily to Kordia. Her impressive background and extensive commercial experience across diverse legal environments make her a valuable addition to our team. Emily’s deep understanding of the communications and telecommunications industry will undoubtedly facilitate a seamless transition into her role here at Kordia.”
Expressing her excitement for her new position, Emily Reeve commented, “I am thrilled to join the Kordia team. The company’s commitment to delivering world-class business-critical services, coupled with its culture of continuous improvement, resonated with me as a lawyer. I am eager to contribute to Kordia’s mission of building trusted connections and creating value for the communities and industries we serve.”
Reeve boasts an impressive academic background, graduating at the top of her cohort with an LLB (Hons) from Otago University, where she also served as a Research Assistant to the Dean. Additionally, she was recognized as a Russell McVeagh University Scholar. Her professional journey began as a solicitor in Russell McVeagh’s Auckland corporate team, followed by an Associate role at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in London.
Notable achievements during her tenure at Freshfields include managing complex cross-border M&A transactions for listed entities, such as the US$44 billion merger of cement manufacturers Holcim and Lafarge.
Returning to New Zealand in 2015, Reeve transitioned to an in-house counsel role, starting at Orion Health before assuming the role of General Counsel at Vocus New Zealand (now 2degrees).
Throughout her career, Reeve has been recognized for her expertise with numerous accolades. She was named Young In-House Lawyer of the Year at the New Zealand Law Awards in 2018, followed by an Excellence Award in the same category two years later. Additionally, she was honored as an Elite Woman by NZ Lawyer in 2022, recognized as a Rising Star in their inaugural list in 2020, and selected as an In-House Leader in 2019.