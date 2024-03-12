Prestigious Law Firms – White & Case See Partner Profits Exceed $3 Million

Moving Up The Most Prestigious Law Firm Rankings
White & Case may be moving up the LawFuel List of Most Prestigious Law Firms in the World with its latest revenue rankings, showing the average profit per equity partner at $3.1 million – a 13 percent increase over last year’s $2.8 million – a handy-enough take-home amount you might think.
White & Case reported an average profit per equity partner of $3.1 million for 2023, marking a 13% increase from the previous year’s $2.8 million. The firm’s London revenue declined slightly to $444 million from $451 million, while global revenue grew by 4% to $2.95 billion from $2.8 billion. Net income also saw a 9% rise to $1.192 billion from $1.092 billion.
The total number of equity partners at the firm dropped by 3.1 percent from 390 to 378.
Oliver Brettle, (pictured) vice-chair of White & Case, an English employment lawyer who has helped drive diversity and growth, attributed the positive results to robust activity in key sectors such as restructuring, finance, and capital markets, noting a 39 percent increase in revenue from private equity over the past five years.
Inigo Esteve, London office executive partner, highlighted strategic investments as a factor contributing to the growth in UK revenue since 2019, with partner numbers reaching 136 in London.
White & Case made significant hires in London, including Patrick Sarch from Hogan Lovells UK as well as partners from other notable firms. Heather McDevitt was elected as the firm’s first female chair, succeeding Hugh Verrier.
The firm is poised for further growth and development under McDevitt’s leadership.