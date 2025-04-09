Sullivan & Cromwell Makes Financial Times Shortlist for Innovative Lawyers Awards

S&C has been named a finalist for two Financial Times Innovative Lawyers Awards Asia Pacific. For “Innovative Lawyers in Deal Making,” the Firm is a finalist for advising DCP Capital on its Hong Kong takeover of Sun Art Retail from Alibaba.
The deal used an innovative structure to acquire Alibaba’s 78.7 percent of the shares of Sun Art for fixed, deferred and earn-out payments that bridged the parties’ valuation differences. This was the first such hybrid structure for a Hong Kong public M&A. The team included Kay Ian Ng and Rosana Tse.
For “Innovative Lawyers in Unlocking Capital,” S&C is a finalist for advising an ad hoc committee of bondholders on a $300 million debt restructuring for No Va Land, one of the largest real estate developers in Vietnam. The restructuring was accomplished through a first-ever cross-border, pre-pack scheme of arrangement approved by the Singapore International Commercial Court. The team included Chris Beatty and Zoey Zhang.