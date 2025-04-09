Australia’s Most Desired Legal Employers Revealed
Step aside, legal talent shows—the real competition just dropped its season finale. Lawyers Weekly’s 10th annual “Top 25 Attraction Firms” ranking has hit the stands, revealing which BigLaw outfits have associates daydreaming during their billable hours about greener pastures1.
The rankings are based on responses from 434 private practice lawyers doing time across Australia that asked the burning question: “If you were to flee your current firm faster than a partner dodging a pro bono assignment, where would you land?”
Allens maintained its iron grip on the throne for another year, with MinterEllison holding steady at silver. Ashurst climbed to third place with the determination of a fourth-year associate gunning for partnership.
The real soap opera unfolded further down the list, where Hamilton Locke rocketed from 45th to 20th.
White & Case similarly climbed from obscurity (35th) to respectability (22nd), while Maurice Blackburn tumbled from 10th to 18th faster than a summer associate spilling coffee on the managing partner.
Lawyers Weekly editor Jerome Doraisamy noted: “Firm leaders everywhere should pay close attention to what the 2024-25 data says”—corporate speak for “read it and weep, folks”.
The methodology prevents firms from voting for themselves—eliminating the legal equivalent of ballot-stuffing.
The legal talent carousel continues to spin, leaving some firms dizzy with success and others reaching for the Advil bottle labeled “recruitment strategy”.
6 thoughts on “Who Are Australia’s ‘Attraction’ Law Firms?”
I’m intrigued by how these rankings change year over year. Do you think it’s more about the perks and salary, or is the firm culture a bigger factor? Wondering what pushes a firm into the top 25. Great insight, by the way, LawFuel Editors!
Good question! I would guess a mix of both, plus maybe their high-profile cases?
Actually, firm culture and work-life balance are becoming major factors now. Big salaries are great, but they’re not the only thing attracting top talent anymore.
Oh wow, the season finale of lawyers chasing the dream! Can’t wait to see which firm won the popularity contest this year. Spoiler: they all work you to death, but hey, at least the coffee’s free, right?
Interesting list. It makes me think about what actually makes a firm desirable beyond just the name. How do these firms support their staff, and what kind of long-term career growth can one expect there? It’s not just about the prestige but what you’re actually getting into.
Exactly! Someone finally saying it. It’s all fun and games until you realize the name doesn’t match the quality of life. Doing your research is key.