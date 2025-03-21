Australian liquidator Peter Krejci is facing extraordinary resistance while trying to obtain books and records seized during a raid on Sydney law firm McEvoy Legal.
McEvoy Legal is not only claiming legal professional privilege to prevent examination of the seized materials (which would be expected), but they’ve also dramatically invoked privilege on the basis of self-incrimination.
The raid itself was conducted using Anton Pillar orders, which the Judicial Commission of New South Wales describes as “A species of discovery of the most extreme kind” that lies “at the limit of a court’s civil jurisdiction”. The Federal Court heard that the case involves what appears to be a scheme for tax avoidance.
Despite Krejci obtaining court approval and engaging Bridges Lawyers as an independent firm to conduct the raid, McEvoy Legal is fighting tooth and nail to prevent examination of the seized materials, making this an unusually contentious legal battle with dramatic claims of potential self-incrimination.