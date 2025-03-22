We need to talk about what just happened at Paul Weiss. And no, this isn't your typical Biglaw gossip about partner compensation or summer associate antics.
This is about nothing less than whether the legal profession still has the fortitude to stand up to power when it matters.
Spoiler alert: The early returns aren't encouraging.
10 thoughts on “Paul Weiss’s Trump Surrender – Did Big Law’s Backbone Just Go Missing?”
This precedent Paul Weiss set is concerning. What stops other firms from folding under pressure now? It’s like opening Pandora’s box in the legal world. Thoughts?
The ripple effects of this capitulation by Paul Weiss could be far-reaching. It’s more than just a bad look; it’s a real setback for legal resistance to power.
Precisely, and it’s not just about optics. The legal principles at stake are foundational. We’re in for a domino effect unless there’s a pushback.
Wow, didn’t see that coming. Next, you’ll tell me money and politics influence justice. Who would have thought?
While I understand the outrage, I’m curious about the broader implications for legal ethics. How we navigate this will be telling of our times.
Paul Weiss folding faster than a lawn chair at a BBQ. But seriously, what’s the next episode in this legal drama series? Grabbing popcorn.
Isn’t it easy to judge Paul Weiss from the outside? Consider the potential legal and financial repercussions. It’s complex.
That’s a fair point. Not everything is black and white. The pressures they faced must have been immense to lead to such a decision.
Every dark cloud has a silver lining. Perhaps this incident will ignite a much-needed conversation about courage and ethics in the legal profession.
Tom Borman, you’re shedding light on critical issues. This story is crucial, and your voice adds a valuable perspective to the discourse. Keep it up!