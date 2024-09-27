The Actions of Different Parties That Could Lead to Truck Accidents

It’s impossible to drive on a highway without experiencing the tension and stress caused by large trucks, tractor-trailers, and 18-wheelers that either box you in, race by you, or approach you.
Statistics from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) show that the rate of fatal truck accidents is steadily growing every year.
If you or anyone close to you becomes a truck accident victim, you must hire a truck accident attorney to help you get the much-needed compensation.
Just like most auto accidents, the major causes behind truck accidents fall under three categories, which are:
- Product liability
- Negligence
- Intentional tort
Product liability involves cases where a truck has defects, such as faulty brakes or tires. Negligence pertains to when the at-fault driver acts carelessly, like answering a call while driving or getting distracted by something. An intentional tort is when the crash happens on purpose.
Different parties could be at fault for any truck accident, including the truck driver, truck manufacturer, truck driver, pedestrian, mechanic, parts manufacturer, etc.
Let’s take a closer look at other actions of different parties that could lead to severe truck accidents.
Some Actions of Different Parties That Can Lead to Truck Accidents
Here are the different roles different parties play that trigger an accident:
1. Disregarding Traffic Signals
Not paying attention to traffic signals is one of the major causes of truck accidents. Truck drivers, pedestrians, vehicle drivers, and all road users must obey traffic signals, which include stop signs, yield signs, and stop lights.
2. Failure to Secure Cargo
If a loader fails to secure cargo to the truck appropriately and some of it ends up falling off the truck, this might lead to an accident, and the loader could be held responsible.
Also, if the cargo loader loads excess cargo on the truck, it might hinder the truck’s ability to move or operate effectively, leading to accidents on the highway.
3. Reckless Driving
Many truck accidents recorded these days are caused by drivers who drive recklessly or negligently or violate traffic laws.
Some common examples include driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, distracted driving, exhausted driving for long hours, etc. Truckers have a responsibility of care to adhere to all traffic laws and also protect everyone’s safety while on the road.
4. Unsafe Lane Changes
Changing highway lanes requires the trucker to combine several road skills, such as yielding to other drivers in the same lane and checking blind spots. Many truckers do not confirm if the opposite lane is clear before moving into it.
5. Unsafe Speed
Truckers piloting commercial trucks do not pay close attention to their speed. All truck drivers must stick to the given speed limit and avoid driving too fast.
Maneuvering large trucks can cause the driver to lose control & jackknife and roll the truck. The speed limit allows passenger vehicles to go 70 miles per hour, while commercial trucks can go 60 miles per hour.
